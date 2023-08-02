WOKE NEWSPAPER FIRES STAFFER IN ONE OF THE WORST CANCEL CULTURE CASES YET:

Imagine moving your family across the country for a new job just to be fired within weeks for something you didn’t do.

That’s the fate that journalist David Josef Volodzko met after starting a role as a columnist for the Seattle Times. In a new piece for the Free Press, the experienced writer recounts one of the most harrowing and unjust instances of cancel culture I’ve seen yet.

Volodzko is now jobless after being fired by the paper for what critics have called — and unfortunately burned into his Google search results — a tweet “defending Hitler.” There’s just one problem: he never did anything of the sort.