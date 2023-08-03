KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Somebody Might Finally Lie About DeSantis to His Face. “DeSantis seems to be at his best when naysayers are in the same room with him. He routinely dismantles reporters who have asked idiotic questions and/or misrepresented what he’s done. I think part of the problem with his campaign so far is that he hasn’t had many in-person foes to help spark some enthusiasm.”