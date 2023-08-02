MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: You Won’t Believe What We’re Spending ONE TRILLION DOLLARS to Buy.

A trillion dollars might not be what it used to be, what with Presidentish Joe Biden spending that much and more on pet projects designed to accomplish little except enrich his favorite interest groups. But it’s still more money than a single person has ever been worth, and it’s even a few times more than even the largest corporation has ever held in cash or other liquid assets. Apple’s outstanding shares might be worth about three trillion dollars, but the company has “only” $207 billion cash on hand.

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man on most days, but you’d still need nearly six of him to rack up a trillion bucks. But even if someday Starlink and SpaceX IPOs made Musk the world’s first trillionaire — something not outside the realm of possibility — Musk would never in a hundred years ever see anything like a trillion dollars in cash.

Still, if you had a trillion dollars — to paraphrase Barenaked Ladies — what do you think you could buy?