HE’S NO USE TO THE CAUSE ANY LONGER: The Media Throw Hunter Biden Under the Bus To Save the ‘Big Guy.’ “After years of ignoring, downplaying, and defending Hunter Biden’s scandals, the mainstream media appear ready to throw in the towel. It looks like the first son may have to take the fall to protect his dad, President Joe Biden.”

Remember that, next time you see a story about how much kindly old Joe dotes on his children.