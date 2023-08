NYT, THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT YOU: Biden Spoke With Son’s Associates, but Not About Business, Former Partner Says.

Mary Katharine Ham found this gem buried in the 20th paragraph (out of 22) in the New York Times report on Monday’s congressional hearing:

It has long been known that the elder Mr. Biden at times interacted with his son’s business partners.

Long been known, eh? Winston Smith couldn’t have rewritten history any more smoothly.