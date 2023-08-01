THE NOMENKLATURA WILL NOT GO QUIETLY: The National Scandal That Is Too Big To Break.

Conservatives looking to expose the full extent of the Biden family’s corruption have a problem: the scandal might be too big to break.

Typically, there are three main entities involved in taking down a politician over a corruption scandal. First, there is the media, which broadcasts the details of the scandal, eroding public support. Second, there is law enforcement, which investigates and, if necessary, presses criminal charges. Third, there is the party establishment, which ultimately abandons the politician as a matter of self-preservation, signaling that it’s “game over.”

But what happens when a scandal is so big that the people responsible for breaking it are implicated in it as well?

That is the situation which now faces the mainstream media, the federal intelligence bureaucracy, and the Democrat Party. For years, they have all parroted Biden’s lies and created an echo chamber of denial about wrongdoing by the president and his family. Now, with it all beginning to crumple around them, they’re seeing that the downfall of the president spells the end of their own reputations and careers as well.