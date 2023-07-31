BUD LIGHT UPDATE: I almost feel bad for the poor social media intern.

Since the controversy broke Budweiser and Bud Light have been absolutely hammered in the marketplace, and unlike most similar controversies there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Tylenol recovered quickly because they moved heaven and earth to reassure their customers that the company had their best interests at heart.

Budweiser/Bud Light made the mistake of making clear to everybody that they thought their customers were too downscale to serve, and that they wanted to find a better class of customer.

It was the insult, not the Dylan Mulvaney hiring, that sealed Bud Light’s fate. The Mulvaney mistake was survivable; the insults, not so much.