THANKS, JOE! Now a Disease from Biblical Times Is Likely Coming Over Our Unsecured Border.

That led researchers to suspect “that international migration of persons with leprosy is a potential source of autochthonous transmission.” They noted that “The number of international migrants in North America increased from 27.6 million persons in 1990 to 58.7 million in 2020, so a link to migration may account for the increase in incidence of leprosy in historically nonendemic areas.”

According to the World Health Organization, “As per data of 2019, Brazil, India and Indonesia reported more than 10,000 new cases, while 13 other countries (Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka and the United Republic of Tanzania) each reported 1,000–10,000 new cases.”

So, not only are migrants bringing communicable diseases like COVID-19 and tuberculosis across the Southern border, but they’re also likely bringing leprosy. It’s been added to the Department of Health and Human Service’s (HHS) list of diseases with “public health significance,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP):

HIV was removed from the list in 2009 at the behest of Barack Obama’s HHS. CBP notes that “an individual who is HIV-positive should not indicate that he or she has a communicable disease of public health significance when applying for an ESTA [Electronic System for Travel Authorization] based on his or her HIV status alone.” I’m sure that will comfort the young women and children infected with HIV and other STDs as they’re trafficked over the southern border.