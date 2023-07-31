GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: NBC’s Chuck Todd Worries GOP Will Accuse Biden With or Without Evidence. “This is the same Todd who had no problem allowing Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff to accuse then-President Donald Trump of working with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. Even though at the time, every honest person with common sense knew that was a fringe conspiracy theory.”
