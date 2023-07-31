PAGING NATHAN THURM:
Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Preposterous premise" to say Joe Biden shouldn't be talking w/ Hunter's business associates pic.twitter.com/QtL4XZflBt
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2023
Classical reference in the headline.
