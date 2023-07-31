KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Miserable Lefties Just Can’t Quit Their COVID Fetish. “Misery and grievance are the family business over on the Left and — thanks to their warped political views — business is always booming. They are rather generous over there though. Not only do they want to be miserable, but they want everyone else to join them.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.