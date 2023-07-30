SO CLOSE TO TAKING THE RED PILL: Hunter Biden ‘broke the law,’ Democrat Rep. Jim Himes says.

“And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that.”

Himes rapped Republicans for not calling out former President Trump, 77, when he was indicted, but said Hunter Biden should be prosecuted and convicted if he used his father’s influence to commit crimes.

“If he traded on his father’s influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I’m emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family,” Himes said.

Still, the Democratic congressman — serving his eighth term — insisted there was no evidence that President Biden, 80, colluded with his son on any crimes.