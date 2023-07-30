UNEXPECTEDLY: Trans activist Dana Rivers – who murdered lesbian couple and their 19-year-old son in hate crime – is ‘preying on inmates’ at women’s prison in California.

At her sentencing last month, judge Scott Patton said the killings were ‘the most depraved crime I ever handled in the criminal justice system in 33 years’.

But a 2021 California law allowing criminals to request their prison based on their gender identity has allowed Rivers to wreak havoc in Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California.

‘Rivers has been a problem since (she) rolled in the door,’ one inmate at the facility told the Washington Free Beacon. ‘(She) is trying to control the women, saying he gets to bypass everything — special treatment.’