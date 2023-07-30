EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: After $700 Million U.S. Bailout, Trucking Firm Is Shutting Down. “Yellow has been locked in protracted labor negotiations with International Brotherhood of Teamsters over a new contract that the company has said is essential to its ability to move forward with a restructuring plan.”
