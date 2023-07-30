DESANTIS CRUSHES SCOTT FOR ECHOING KAMALA HARRIS’S LIES:

Instead of working with DeSantis to push back against Harris’s lies, Scott repeated her attack, telling reporters, “The truth is that anything you can learn, any benefits that people suggest you had during slavery, you would have had as a free person. … I would hope that every person in our country, and certainly running for president, would appreciate that.”

Asked by a reporter to respond specifically to Scott’s attack, DeSantis responded, “Part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the Left. And to accept the lie that Kamala Harris has been perpetrating even when that has been debunked, that’s not the way you do it. The way you lead is to fight back against the lies, is to speak the truth. So I’m here defending my state of Florida against false accusations and against lies. And we’re going to continue to speak the truth.”