LEAKED EMAILS EXPOSE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE’S ATTACKS ON THE FIRST AMENDMENT:

[Jim] Jordan concluded , “These documents, AND OTHERS that were just produced to the Committee, prove that the Biden Admin abused its powers to coerce Facebook into censoring Americans, preventing free and open discourse on issues of critical public importance.”

Based on the evidence, it’s hard to disagree with that conclusion. When private platforms choose of their own volition to censor or moderate certain content, that’s not a First Amendment matter. (It still might be wrong or overzealous, and we’re free to criticize their decisions.) But when they do so in response to aggressive pressure from governmental officials, that tramples all over the spirit of the First Amendment. So, with perhaps narrowly tailored exceptions for national security, it shouldn’t even be legal for government officials to lobby private platforms to censor the public.

This is an outrage — and the backlash should be bipartisan. After all, do Democrats really want Republicans lobbying private platforms to get them censored when they’re the ones in office?