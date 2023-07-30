HOW IT STARTED: Community groups pressure City Council members to defund Oakland police.
—ABC7 News, June 15th, 2020.
How it’s going: Oakland NAACP Blames ‘Defund the Police’ for Rampant Crime in City.
—Newsweek, Friday.
