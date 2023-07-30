STEVE HAYWARD: Hot and Bothered About Heat Waves.

Does anyone trust the scientific community after our experience with Covid? The most recent revelation that leading scientists published a paper concluding Covid arose from natural causes while privately communicating among themselves that they strongly suspected it leaked from a lab is yet another instance of politics driving “science.” Like Covid’s mortality figures, the climate science community is constantly revising the estimated global temperature record as “new data” is generated and computer models are “refined,” but somehow the revisions always go in one direction: lowering temperatures from several decades ago and raising recent temperatures, thereby providing a more dire picture of the “climate crisis.” Notice that we’ve progressed from “global warming” through “climate change” to the current “climate crisis” and even “climate emergency.”

Heck, the euphemism du jour has advanced to “global boiling,” as the Grauniad notes: ‘Era of global boiling has arrived,’ says UN chief as July set to be hottest month on record.

But then, they tried to warn us at the beginning of 2009. If only Barack Obama had listened: President ‘has four years to save Earth.’

UPDATE: Strangely, an awful lot of these “climate change” wildfire were started by arsonists, not excess CO2.