NOT SUCH A LOSS FOR THEIR NEWER RELEASES, BUT…: Disney to Cease Releasing Physical Media in Certain Countries.

In response to a change in customer behavior toward watching movies on digital platforms like Disney+, Disney recently announced it was discontinuing its Movie Club program in Canada. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will no longer be delivering physical discs in Australia, according to Digital Bits, numerous industry, distributor, and store sources.

Just another reminder that anything you want to keep — and keep in its original form — you’d better own a hardcopy:

The problem with this shift, is that it allows media companies offering digital versions the ability to make edits and changes to the original material, sometimes subtly, sometimes, clumsily, and sometimes stealthily. Disney also happens to be one of the most egregious offenders of this, editing everything from Daryll Hannah’s bum in Splash, to removing dialogue from Academy Award winner The French Connection.

I do hope you kept your Splash DVDs.