LIVE IN THE BUBBLE, WALLOW IN TROUBLE: Your Jawdroppingly Insane Lack of Self-Awareness of the Year. Variety writes a speculation story of interest to maybe 12 people in the media industry bubble, reporting that Jeff Zucker, formerly Top Dog at CNN may buy the network. Zucker flips out and says though a flack: “It is stunning to read a piece that is so patently and aggressively false.”

Hello, this is Jeff Zucker of CNN talking this smack. “Patently and aggressively false“? I suppose he ought to know. This is from the same rapacious douchenozzle who brought you (or at least people stuck in an airport) the following “facts”: