LIVE IN THE BUBBLE, WALLOW IN TROUBLE: Your Jawdroppingly Insane Lack of Self-Awareness of the Year. Variety writes a speculation story of interest to maybe 12 people in the media industry bubble, reporting that Jeff Zucker, formerly Top Dog at CNN may buy the network. Zucker flips out and says though a flack: “It is stunning to read a piece that is so patently and aggressively false.”
Hello, this is Jeff Zucker of CNN talking this smack. “Patently and aggressively false“? I suppose he ought to know. This is from the same rapacious douchenozzle who brought you (or at least people stuck in an airport) the following “facts”:
*”There’s a dossier proving Trump got peed on by Russian Hooker.”*”COVID will kill us all unless every human on Earth is vaccinated.”*Contributor Donna Brazile passed the questions for a CNN-sponsored debate to the Clinton campaign.”*Caved to Erodogan by not televising the pro-Democracy riots in Turkey.*”That Covington Kid was a Racist.”*”Hunter Biden’s laptop was a fake, just Russian disinformation.“
Cheese was right. “This some shameless shit.”
Most Trusted Name in News, amiright?
