KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Alejandro Mayorkas Would Have Been Fired From Any Other Job by Now. “Conservatives never expect the federal government to actually be functional. Heck, most of the time I don’t even want it to be functional. The Biden administration is, for the most part, criminally dysfunctional, which nobody needs.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.