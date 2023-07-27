DELAY: Launch of heavyweight commercial communications satellite reset for Friday night. “The unique choreography of a Falcon Heavy launch—with three rockets in controlled flight simultaneously—is becoming a familiar sight on Florida’s Space Coast. This will be SpaceX’s seventh Falcon Heavy launch and the third of five planned this year. It’ll be SpaceX’s 50th Falcon rocket launch in 2023—or 51st launch if you count the test flight of the Starship mega-rocket from Texas in April.”