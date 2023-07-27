JOANNE JACOBS: Traumatizing math students. “There’s no evidence that ‘trauma-deformed pedagogy’ (oops, ‘informed’) helps students learn more, writes Max Eden, an American Enterprise Institute fellow, on Real Clear Education. Yet it’s cited in support of California’s controversial new math guidelines, which are full of dubious claims.”
