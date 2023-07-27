COMMUNIST CHINA’S NAVY KEEPS GROWING IN SIZE: Confronting China’s Rising Strength on the Seas

Donald Rumsfeld got scorched by media rubes for saying:”You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wishto have at a later time.”

But he was right, and his instant maxim certainly applied to America’s response to 9/11’s surprise attacks.

You certainly go to war with your navy as it is, not what it could be in eight to 12 years. Building warships, training naval ship and air crews, modernizing fleet support facilities and maintenance operations: The complex enterprise of creating a war-winning fleet has a very long lead time.