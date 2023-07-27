A BILLION HERE AND A BILLION THERE…: Meta’s Reality Labs has now lost more than $21 billion since the beginning of last year. “Meta said in its earnings report that it expects operating losses in its Reality Labs unit ‘to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and investments to further scale our ecosystem.'”
