CHANGE: Anheuser-Busch Restructures with Layoffs. “In a move aimed at streamlining its operations and adapting to changing market dynamics, Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewer, revealed its decision to lay off positions across its U.S. corporate staff. The restructuring, announced by the company spokesperson and quoted by CNN, is intended to simplify and reduce organisational layers to position the company for future long-term success. However, the layoffs will not affect frontline staff, including brewery and warehouse workers, drivers, and field sales personnel.”

The smartest thing they could do is relocate marketing back to St. Louis and become reacquainted with their customers. Marketing execs that would prefer to stay in New York are the problem.