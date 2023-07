MY HERO:

Some people brag about their fat paycheck, their cool car, their hot girlfriend or boyfriend, or their beautiful family. I brag that Thomas Sowell sends me things in the mail. At 93, he is still writing. May he still be writing when I’m 93. pic.twitter.com/JD7PBs95Vj

— Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) July 26, 2023