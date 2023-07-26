HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Professor says he was discriminately fired for teaching sex was determined by chromosomes X and Y.

A biology professor filed a religious discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Monday against a Texas community college after administrators allegedly fired him for teaching students sex was determined by X and Y chromosomes. St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas allegedly fired biology professor Dr. Johnson Varkey in January for teaching his students that sex was determined by X and Y chromosomes and that reproduction must occur between a male and a female to continue the human species. Despite the fact that Varkey taught from school-approved and science-based curriculum, St. Philip’s College claims his teaching was religious.

We’ve reached a place where it’s a religious belief that men are men and women are women, and it’s science to say that they aren’t.

It’s a mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world — except for Lola, of course.