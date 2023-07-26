IT’S LENGTHY: Will Republicans Impeach Biden? Here’s The Full Corruption Timeline.

November 2013: Hunter joined with Chinese investors to create Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR), an investment fund controlled by the Bank of China. One month later, then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled with Hunter on Air Force 2 to China and met the CEO of BHR, Jonathan Li. Soon after that, BHR’s business license was approved and Hunter had become a board member.

February 5, 2014: Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani businessman, met Hunter Biden at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

April 23, 2014: Rakishev’s Singaporean company wired $142,300 through his Latvian company to a Rosemont entity. Soon after, that entity wired $142,300 to a car dealership in New Jersey for a new sports car for Hunter Biden.

May 12, 2014: Ukrainian gas producer Burisma announced that Hunter Biden had joined its board of directors.