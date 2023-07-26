IF YOU SAY SO: Yale professor: Biden’s economy most successful since FDR’s New Deal.
Previously: FDR’s policies prolonged Depression by 7 years, UCLA economists calculate.
I guess that Yale professor is on to something.
