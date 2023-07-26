I KNOW I POSTED ON STARLINER EARLIER TODAY BUT THE DETAILS ON BOEING’S LOSSES IS NEW: Boeing has now lost $1.1 billion on Starliner, with no crew flight in sight. “On Wednesday, as a part of its quarterly earnings update, Boeing announced that the Starliner program had taken a loss of $257 million ‘primarily due to the impacts of the previously announced launch delay.’ This brings the company’s total write-down of losses on the Starliner program to more than $1.1 billion. Partly because of this, Boeing’s Defense, Space, & Security division reported a loss of $527 million during the second quarter of this year.”