THESE FOLKS NEVER GIVE UP: With this letter the American Civil Rights Project and Californians for Equal Rights Foundation have registered our adamant opposition to the California Legislature’s ACA7. If passed, ACA7 will put ANOTHER effort to repeal Proposition 209 on the ballot. We clobbered them in 2020. We’re quite prepared to do it again if necessary.

This time it would be disguised as a mere “exception” to 209. But the “exception” would swallow the rule. California voters aren’t that stupid.