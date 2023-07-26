CHASE BROOKS NO DISSENT:
Looks like Chase shut down long-time accounts of Mercola’s company, employees, and their family members. No reason given. I wonder if it has anything to do with their medical dissent? https://t.co/VwqQuzSJg6
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 26, 2023
Previously:
We now know that:
– Nigel Farage's bank closed his account for political reasons.
– Then lied about it to the BBC.
– The BBC gleefully published their lies as fact.
– No one has resigned at either the bank or the BBC.
And you want to "rebuild trust in the institutions"? 🤔
— Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) July 25, 2023
All our institutions are corrupted — on both sides of the pond.