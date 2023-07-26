EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: US Supermarkets Hit With Buying Panic As India Bans Rice Exports. “India’s export restriction applies to shipments of non-basmati white rice. The move is to contain food inflation by ensuring ample domestic supplies, as the El Niño weather pattern heavily impacts farm production. India is the largest exporter of rice.”
