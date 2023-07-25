OUCH: Solvency Dies in Darkness: Washington Post On Pace to Lose $100 Million This Year.

The New York Times buried the lede in a story about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos owning The Washington Post. It isn’t quite profitable, you learn in the eighth paragraph: “The Post is on a pace to lose about $100 million in 2023, according to two people with knowledge of the company’s finances.”

A Decade Ago, Jeff Bezos Bought a Newspaper. Now He’s Paying Attention to It Again.

The Amazon founder, who purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013, has taken a more active role in the paper’s operations this year.

Yes, you can imagine he’d take a “more active role” with this nagging problem. Post employees were delighted a liberal billionaire bought the paper, so they didn’t have to be too worried about profits. “Prestige journalism” for the liberals isn’t working out right now, even as the paper extends its Trump obsession forward.