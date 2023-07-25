A BILLION HERE AND A BILLION THERE…: The Five States Sending the Most High Earners to Florida All Have This One Thing in Common. “The Florida Chamber of Commerce might just have a message for the five states sending the most high earners to the Sunshine State, even if it’s a sure thing they’ll never listen.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.