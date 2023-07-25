ALEX BERENSON: The scariest poll you’ll see this summer.” In an identically worded poll five years ago, Democrats and Republicans favored free speech online by roughly 3 to 2 margins. Today, Republicans still favor the First Amendment by about that much. But Democrats have turned against it by even more.”
