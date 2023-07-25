UNEXPECTEDLY: Carlee Russell, who went missing in Alabama after 911 call about child, says through attorney she wasn’t kidnapped. “Derzis said charges against Russell are possible and his office is discussing the case with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. Police do not know what Russell’s motivation was, Derzis said.”
