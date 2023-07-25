FINALLY: THE LEGENDARY MSNBC/OBJECTIVIST CROSSOVER EPISODE! Earth to Crazy MSNBC, The Guardian: Was JFK a ‘Fascist Fitness’ Zealot?

You can’t make it up. Some leftist media sites are so desperate to find fascism under every rock that they’ll even find it at the gym.

Over there at MSNBC the other day was this gem proclaiming that “Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme — literally.” It reads in part this

Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In Mein Kampf, Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with ‘fanatical love of the fatherland,’ would do more for the German nation than any ‘mediocre’ tactical weapons training.

Catch that first line? Again, it was this: “Physical fitness has always been central to the far right.” Then they went right to Hitler.