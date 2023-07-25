FINALLY: THE LEGENDARY MSNBC/OBJECTIVIST CROSSOVER EPISODE! Earth to Crazy MSNBC, The Guardian: Was JFK a ‘Fascist Fitness’ Zealot?
You can’t make it up. Some leftist media sites are so desperate to find fascism under every rock that they’ll even find it at the gym.
Over there at MSNBC the other day was this gem proclaiming that “Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme — literally.” It reads in part this
Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In Mein Kampf, Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with ‘fanatical love of the fatherland,’ would do more for the German nation than any ‘mediocre’ tactical weapons training.
Catch that first line? Again, it was this: “Physical fitness has always been central to the far right.” Then they went right to Hitler.
Ayn Rand smiles: Editor Bennett Cerf “suggested that some of Rand’s speeches and articles from her newsletter could be repackaged as a stand-alone volume. In response Rand proposed a new book, titled The Fascist New Frontier, after her essay of the same name. Originally enthusiastic about the project, Cerf grew increasingly uncomfortable with the book’s title as he tried unsuccessfully to rouse the interest of his sales staff.”