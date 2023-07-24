THE WAPO’S GOT A FEVAH, AND IT NEEDS MORE COWBELL JASON ALDEAN! The Washington Post would like to endlessly wokesplain Jason Aldean’s EXTREMELY CONTROVERSIAL song “Try That in a Small Town” so let’s explore their offerings:

The Washington Post likes nothing better than a juicy scandal involving racist white supremacists being all supremacisty, and if there aren’t any, why, they’ll just make one up!

And so, over the course of three days we have no fewer than six pieces in WaPo in which a thoroughly innocuous paean to small-town values is magically transformed into a racist pro-lynching white supremacist anthem.

To accomplish this feat of wizardry requires you go all-in, and did they ever.

This was all hands on deck swarm reporting. It’s as if they were already making room on their shelves for their next Pulitzer.