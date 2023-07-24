OUT ON A LIMB: New job numbers prove red-state policies are the way to go.

Sensible, pro-growth policies have won the day, yet again. Per the latest state-level jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, eight of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the pandemic began are led by Republican governors. All 10 have GOP-controlled state legislatures. How out unemployment numbers? Red-state good news dominates there too. Of the top 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates, eight are led by Republican governors. And of 17 states that have hit record-new lows of unemployment, 12 have GOP govs.

This news isn’t all that surprising when dealing with an administration full of Obama retreads: Obama should take notes on Texas. “Obama had two years of uncontested control of two branches of the federal government to push his own ‘recovery’ agenda. Yet unemployment has skyrocketed. Not a single job was created in August [2011] nationwide. But the business friendly climate of Texas, fostered by the leadership of Gov. Rick Perry, has created four out of every five jobs in America since 2005.”