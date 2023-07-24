DEFUND THE FBI: FBI Improperly Used Surveillance Powers on US Officials. “While the officials weren’t named, the report says the FBI used section 702 of the act, which allows the agency to spy on foreigners abroad without a warrant. It’s been criticized before for being a way to surveil Americans who are in touch with foreigners.”
