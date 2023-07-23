NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: New York Times quietly admits COVID deaths were overcounted by ‘almost one-third’.

Buried in the 17th paragraph of a newsletter titled “A Positive COVID Milestone” by David Leonhardt, a former Washington bureau chief for the outlet wrote: “The official number is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had [the] virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death. Other CDC data suggests that almost one-third of official recent Covid deaths have fallen into this category. A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases came to similar conclusions.”

Leonhardt added, “Almost a year ago, President Biden angered some public health experts when he declared, ‘The pandemic is over.’ He may have been premature to make that declaration. But the excess-deaths milestone suggests that it’s true now: The pandemic is finally over.”