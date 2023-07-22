JOHN NOLTE: Far-left CNBC’s ‘Ten Worst States’ – All Deep Red, Texas the ‘Worst.’

Something else this stupid survey appears to ignore is that the crime and pollution problems in these ten states are the exclusive problems of the Democrat-run cities in these states. Outside of these cities, life is idyllic, clean, and safe. I just spent a week in and drove through Indiana twice last month. It’s a beautiful state, stunningly beautiful and populated with farms, small towns, and nice people. The contrast to Illinois, where we also spent a week, is night and day, especially the cost of living.

Far-left CNBC is not measuring the quality of life. These liars are inventing categories that have nothing to do with our standard of living just so they can trash our way of life in Red America—which already is the Utopia leftists claim to want. Almost all the violence, hate crimes, pollution, and poverty can be found in the urban garbage piles where Democrats are in charge. Out here in MAGA Land, life is serene. People of all backgrounds live together in relative peace and harmony while enjoying safe and clean streets, water, and air.