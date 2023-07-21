ROGER KIMBALL: Will Chuck Grassley’s Burisma bombshell finally get the Bidens fired?

Bottom line: the accusation is that Zlochevsky was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure that Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was fired in 2016. How much? Joe and Hunter were each said to have made off with $5 million, plus Hunter was given a spot on the Burisma board and a stipend of between $50,000 and $80,000 per month. Nice work if you can get it. And the Bidens can and do get it.

Bottom bottom line: Burisma “hired Hunter Biden ‘to protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.’” Do you believe it? I do. Will it matter? Hard to say. The wagons are circled but the Apaches are angry and getting angrier. I am looking forward to the day I can say, “Well, son of a bitch, the Bidens got fired.”