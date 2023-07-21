FLEETWOOD MAC COULD REUNITE WITH LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM FOR ONE LAST REUNION TOUR:

The Eagles are getting ready to embark on one, Aerosmith and KISS are also eyeing the end of their touring days. Elton John just wrapped his last go round. Paul Simon has already dotted his i’s and crossed his t’s.

Now I’m hearing that Fleetwood Mac may be next. There is even talk, sources say per Mick Fleetwood, of reuniting with Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired from the group a couple of years ago. But with the passing of Christine McVie, it makes sense to get Buckingham back in the fold. He and Stevie Nicks can fight once the tour is over and they’re in nursing homes, frankly.

Also let’s not forget. John McVie retired from touring. Fleetwood Mac now would just be Mick and Stevie. They need Lindsay Buckingham, writer of many of their hits, to get on board.