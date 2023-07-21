MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: ‘If We Never Meet Again…’ Tony Bennett Passes at 96. “‘For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business,’ no less than Frank Sinatra told Life magazine in 1965. ‘He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.'”
