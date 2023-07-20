HMM: ‘Putin Fears Losing Power’ – Russians React to New National Guard Heavy Weapons Bill.

Russian lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday, July 19, that would allow its National Guard to deploy heavy weapons – including tanks – on the streets of the country in the wake of the short-lived insurrection by the mercenary group Wagner.

Since it was formed in 2016 its original role, as a means of controlling and stopping public demonstrations has since taken on a broader role including, participation in Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine launched in February last year.

According to the legislation passed by parliament’s lower house, the force, which answers directly to Putin, will be able to be armed with military-grade weapons, including heavy weapons.