UNEXPECTEDLY: Transgender Triple Murderer Harassing Women in California Prison, Inmates Say.

Dana Rivers shares a cell with several female inmates at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, where he was incarcerated last month. Women in Rivers’s housing unit say he ogles them, speaks demeaningly to them, and demands they push him around in his wheelchair.

“Rivers has been a problem since he rolled in the door,” one inmate said in a message reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. “He is trying to control the women saying he gets to bypass everything—special treatment.”

California is one of several U.S. states, along with Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts, that have enacted laws in recent years presumptively incarcerating criminals based on their gender identity rather than their sex. Other states have encouraged, if not mandated, the practice even as a growing number of female inmates have spoken out to say the men make them feel unsafe and, in some cases, harass or assault them.