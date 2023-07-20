IMPRESSIVE: Sound of Freedom breaks $100 million in box office sales.

The film details the true story of how former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard quit his DHS job and risked his life to journey into the jungles of Colombia in an effort to save children from sex slavery.

On Wednesday, Sound of Freedom grossed $4.7 million, which pushed it to $101 million in total ticket sales, according to box office reports.

Angel Studios Senior Vice President of Global Distribution Jared Geesey told the Washington Examiner that Sound of Freedom is “dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success.”

“This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers,” Geesey added. “We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture.”

Sound of Freedom continues to beat Sony Pictures’s Insidious: The Red Door overall, in addition to besting Disney’s latest Indiana Jones film on a daily basis for more than a week.